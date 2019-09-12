Watch the '80s-themed opening credits for AHS: 1984

By Tim Stack
September 12, 2019 at 02:42 PM EDT
Fall TV

American Horror Story

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Aerobics can be terrifying tbh.

The ’80s fitness craze meets the slasher genre in the new opening credits for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s latest American Horror Story season, 1984.

While the series typically employs the same score and look for its openers, 1984‘s is special: it was co-created by a fan named Corey Vega. Murphy, who announced the opener on his social media, said that he was so impressed with Vega’s amateur video when 1984 was announced that he had Vega collaborate with AHS credits designer Kyle Cooper.

Typically, there are clues in the opening sequences of all AHS seasons so watch closely.

The killer-at-a-summer-camp themed AHS: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX and stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy and Angelica Ross.

