Five more actors have joined the new adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Stand that’s coming to CBS All Access, with nearly all cast members playing familiar characters from the 1978 novel.

First and foremost: The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has signed on to play the pivotal role of Mother Abagail in the series. As The Stand fans know, the character is Nebraska prophet who receives visions from God and advises the survivors of a devastating superflu that wiped out most of humanity. As CBS points out, Goldberg is one of the few artists who have managed to win an Oscar, a Grammy, the Golden Globe, an Emmy (primetime and daytime), and a Tony Award.

Also added to the cast are Jovan Adepo (When They See Us) as conflicted musician Larry Underwood.

Owen Teague (Black Mirror) will play the bitter young incel Harold Lauder.

Brad William Henke (Orange Is the New Black) will portray Nick Andros’ traveling companion Tom Cullen.

And finally, Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) will play Cobb, a member of the military tasked with supervising Stu Redman.

The project previously announced James Marsden (Westworld) will portray Redman, “an ordinary working-class factory man in an extraordinary situation with a damaged quality to him that belies his exterior.” Amber Heard (Aquaman) will play Nadine Cross, “a deeply conflicted woman who feels the consequences of her actions, but is still compelled by her allegiance to Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.” Odessa Young (A Million Little Pieces) will play Frannie Goldsmith, “a pregnant young woman navigating a strange new world, who also has the foresight to recognize that there is evil lurking beyond the Dark Man.” And Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) will portray Andros, “a young deaf and mute man who finds himself in a position of authority when the unthinkable happens. He has a habit of risking his own well-being for the safety of others.”

The Stand tells the story of a plague that wipes out 99 percent of the population with the survivors embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The novel was previously adapted into a well-regarded ABC miniseries in 1994. There’s no premiere date for the new series yet.

