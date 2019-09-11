What to Watch on Wednesday: Twists and more twists (and red dresses!) on the BH90210 finale

By EW Staff
September 11, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Robert Viglasky/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Finale
With only one episode left, the question is: Can Maya and Ainsley reconnect? The Four Weddings finale picks up one year after the big blowup as the fractured friend group attends a wedding in the hopes that it will be the right occasion for a reunion. —Samantha Highfill

Big Brother

Monty Brinton/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Michie is Head of Household, but — with only 5 people left in the house — Nicole could win the Power of Veto, and force him to put up his showmance, Holly… —Patrick Gomez

BH90210

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale
They’re done filming the 90210 reboot pilot, and now it’s a waiting game for Tori, Jennie, Jason, Brian, Shannen, Gabrielle, and Ian to see if Fox picks up the series. While they do that, all of their personal lives are in the spotlight: Tori gets frustrated with her husband; Jennie’s bodyguard boyfriend takes things a little (tat)too far with their relationship; Jason and his cheating — and pregnant — wife come to a realization about their future; Brian confronts his newly-discovered son about some newly-discovered information; Shannen stresses over her future; Gabrielle’s husband meets Christine; and Ian learns something shockingly about Anna. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Hulu

8 p.m.
America’s Got Talent (live results)NBC

9 p.m.
In The Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 HBO
Queen Sugar (season finale) — OWN
The Real Housewives of DallasBravo
Songland (season finale featuring OneRepublic) — NBC

10 p.m.
Snowfall (season finale) — FX

