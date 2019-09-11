What to Watch on Wednesday: Twists and more twists (and red dresses!) on the BH90210 finale

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Image zoom Robert Viglasky/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Finale

With only one episode left, the question is: Can Maya and Ainsley reconnect? The Four Weddings finale picks up one year after the big blowup as the fractured friend group attends a wedding in the hopes that it will be the right occasion for a reunion. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

Big Brother

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Michie is Head of Household, but — with only 5 people left in the house — Nicole could win the Power of Veto, and force him to put up his showmance, Holly… —Patrick Gomez

Related content:

BH90210

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale

They’re done filming the 90210 reboot pilot, and now it’s a waiting game for Tori, Jennie, Jason, Brian, Shannen, Gabrielle, and Ian to see if Fox picks up the series. While they do that, all of their personal lives are in the spotlight: Tori gets frustrated with her husband; Jennie’s bodyguard boyfriend takes things a little (tat)too far with their relationship; Jason and his cheating — and pregnant — wife come to a realization about their future; Brian confronts his newly-discovered son about some newly-discovered information; Shannen stresses over her future; Gabrielle’s husband meets Christine; and Ian learns something shockingly about Anna. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Wu-Tang: An American Saga — Hulu

8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent (live results) — NBC



9 p.m.

In The Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 — HBO

Queen Sugar (season finale) — OWN

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

Songland (season finale featuring OneRepublic) — NBC

10 p.m.

Snowfall (season finale) — FX

*times are ET and subject to change