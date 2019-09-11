Watch Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon don wigs, Nae Nae for 'The History of Music Video Dancing'

Hustlers 09/13/19 type Movie Genre Comedy,

Crime,

Drama

You can’t touch Jennifer Lopez’s moves.

The multi-hyphenate, who got her start as a dancer, joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show for a dance segment called “The History of Music Video Dancing.”

The two started off with moves from classic songs like MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up,” and “Macarena,” before jumping to modern dances like “the whip” and “Nae Nae” from Silento’s track “Watch Me,” and ending with Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

The duo made use of plenty of props as well, utilizing treadmills as a reference to OK Go’s iconic music video for “Here It Goes Again,” donning blonde wigs for Sia’s “Chandelier,” and hopping on “wrecking balls” for the famous Miley Cyrus track of the same name.

Lopez later sat down with the host to talk about her upcoming movie, Hustlers, for which she has already received awards buzz. The film stars Lopez as the ringleader of a band of strippers, played by the likes of Constance Wu and Keke Palmer, who con their Wall Street clients. Although she’s an experienced dancer, Lopez said she struggled to learn how to pole dance and had to call a famous face for help.

“It’s like learning gymnastics or something but with a pole, it’s super hard,” Lopez said. “I called Cardi, Cardi B’s in the movie as well — I was like, ‘You have to be in this movie. You know this world, you can teach us.'”

Using her best Cardi B accent, Lopez recalled the rapper’s response: “Oh yeah, it took me years to master, but now I’m great at it.”

Hustlers premieres in theaters Sept. 13.

