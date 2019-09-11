Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba joins Fargo season 4

Fargo type TV Show Network FX Genre Drama,

Now that her time in Litchfield is over, Uzo Aduba is making her way to Fargo.

It was announced Wednesday that the Emmy-winning Orange Is the New Black actress will be starring as a character named Zelmare in the fourth season of FX’s anthology series inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film. She joins a cast that includes Chris Rock, Ben Whishaw, Jason Schwartzman, and Jack Huston.

Details about Aduba’s character are being kept under wraps, but the new season is set in 1950s Kansas City and revolves around two crime families — one African-American, one Italian — who make a peace treaty that involves surrendering their youngest sons to each other. The subject matter will cover issues of migration and immigration, mixed in with the show’s trademark themes of money and power.

In addition to Fargo season 4, Aduba is working with FX on the upcoming miniseries Mrs. America, in which she’ll play groundbreaking presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm.

Fargo season 4 is set to air in 2020.

