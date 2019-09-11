Steve Carell reacts to The Morning Show trailer using 'Goodbye Stranger'

Image zoom Hilary B Gayle/Apple

When Apple released the first full trailer for its upcoming series The Morning Show — which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in a story that takes viewers inside the high-stakes world of daybreak news — the internet noticed something. And it wasn’t the fact that the series reunites Aniston and Witherspoon for the first time since Witherspoon played Aniston’s little sister on Friends in 2000. Rather, it had to do with the song choice.

The trailer features Supertramp’s “Goodbye Stranger,” a song that has a connection to one of The Morning Show’s stars. As The Office fans quickly pointed out, Carell’s Michael Scott parodied that very song when he sang “Goodbye Toby” in the comedy’s season 4 finale.

“Oh, my gosh, when I saw that trailer I was like, somebody should have called me and said, ‘Do you want to flag anything about this?’” Carell tells EW with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Guys, you can’t put that in the trailer and not have people raise one or two eyebrows.’”

But no one sent Carell the trailer ahead of time, and thank goodness for that. “It would have been an easy thing to red-flag,” Carell says. “Oh well. I don’t believe that they did that on purpose.” Although nobody would fault them if they did.

The Morning Show premieres Nov. 1 on Apple TV+.

