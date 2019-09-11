Image zoom Thomas Whiteside for EW

The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

EW senior writer Samantha Highfill reveals what it was like to interview Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for EW’s Fall TV Preview cover story.

It’s not often you get asked to go to Jennifer Aniston’s house. But when you’re asked to write about her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, well, sometimes you end up interviewing her by her pool.

The Morning Show, which marks Aniston’s first TV series regular role since Friends, takes viewers inside the chaotic world of broadcast journalism through the lens of two women: Aniston’s Alex Levy, a seasoned TV anchor, and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, a local correspondent in West Virginia. And that brings us back to Aniston’s house.

It was a scorching hot Sunday in Los Angeles when I drove out to her beautiful home. Minutes later, the actress greeted me with her faithful dog Clyde at her side and a bottle of Smartwater in hand. The two of us sat down and easily started chatting about her decision to come back to TV, the way The Morning Show tackles the #MeToo movement — hint: head on — and how her experience as a woman in Hollywood led to this role as a TV anchor. And yet, when Clyde fell asleep at my feet, the conversation inevitably ended with us swapping dog photos.

Two hours later, I met Witherspoon at a Brentwood restaurant. (The two stars couldn’t quite synch up their busy schedules to do the interview together as Witherspoon was filming her Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere while we’d been poolside.) Witherspoon walked in, ordered some olives and nuts for us to snack on while we chatted, and started telling me about the research she had done for her Morning Show role and overall fascination with the journalism world. The conversation didn’t end with dog talk, but instead with Witherspoon ordering a chicken dish to-go for her husband — it’s his favorite.

Check out a preview of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

Related content: