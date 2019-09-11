Liv Tyler to join Rob Lowe in spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star

By Tim Stack
September 11, 2019 at 04:01 PM EDT
Liv Tyler is headed to Texas.

The star of HBO’s The Leftovers is joining Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star as the female lead opposite Rob Lowe. The series is an offshoot of the network’s huge hit 9-1-1 from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

Lone Star follows Lowe’s New York firefighter who moves to Austin with his son and spars with the chief paramedic, played by Tyler.

In a twist similar to her Leftovers storyline, Tyler’s character will be haunted by the mysterious disappearance of her sister.

The actress has most recently been appearing on Hulu’s period drama Harlots.

9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere Jan. 19, 2020 on Fox.

