Watch Kelly Clarkson sing Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' on her new talk show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is now just an excuse for Kelly Clarkson to sing covers, and we’re here for it.

Clarkson opened a recent episode of her talk show with a “Kellyoke” — Kelly karaoke! — featuring the American Idol vet and Meaning of Life singer belting out Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

It already looks like every episode will open with a different Kellyoke, which we stan, but some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this: seeing Clarkson pull off her own version of the Gaga “aaahhhaaahhh.”

Clarkson previously opened a promo for The Kelly Clarkson Show singing a cover of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” and she brought a number of other musical renditions to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — notably her take on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.”

Got any other cover requests? Apparently, she’s taking them.

