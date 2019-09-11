The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launch podcast about the NBC comedy

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are reuniting… not for the long buzzed-about The Office reboot, but their new project is definitely a good start.

The real life best friends are launching a comedy podcast called Office Ladies, where they’ll break down an episode of The Office in each episode, share behind-the-scenes stories, and answer questions from fans.

“I’m excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey,” Fischer, who played receptionist-turned-salesperson Pam Beasley on the NBC comedy for nine seasons, said in a statement. “So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired. As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years. It’s a lot of fun.”

Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank

Kinsey, who brought to life accountant and cat-obsessed Angela Martin and was also a sometimes nemesis of Pam, adds, “The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences. There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs. So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!”

Image zoom Adam Hendershott

Office Ladies premieres Oct. 16 as part of Stitcher’s comedy network, Earwolf. The show will be available for listeners via Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere podcasts are available.

Related content: