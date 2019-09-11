Caitlyn Jenner explains at Alec Baldwin roast why she 'retired' her penis

Caitlyn Jenner tried to get ahead of any “silly” jokes about her gender reassignment surgery at the Roast of Alec Baldwin by explaining how she didn’t just “cut it off” — “it” being her penis — she simply put it out of work for good.

In the above preview from the pre-taped roast that will air Saturday on Comedy Central, Jenner explains that “it” “made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history,” as well as making Kendall Jenner, “the highest-paid model in the world.”

“I raised 10 children,” Jenner continues. “I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn’t cut it off. I just retired it. It was done!”

To help roast Baldwin, Jenner was joined on the dais by Robert De Niro, Nikki Glaser, Adam Carolla, Chris Redd, Caroline Rhea, Ken Jeong, and Blake Griffin. Sean Hayes, a longtime friend of Baldwin’s, hosted the event that was taped Sunday in Los Angeles.

An edited version will air this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. Watch the preview above for more.

