What to Watch on Tuesday: A rose rejection, denim speedo, and more on Bachelor in Paradise

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and if you’re seeking solace in someone … Bill Burr probably isn’t the right person. But if you want to lean into the uncomfortable, laugh at the ridiculous, and hear brutally honest takes, this comedian is your guy. In his new Netflix special, the famously unapologetic Burr takes aim at everything from sex robots to male feminists, so buckle in for a raucous evening. —Rachel Yang

Bachelor in Paradise

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Who will survive this final week in Paradise? Brace yourself — there are shocking breakups all over the place.

There’s some brewing tension between Demi and Kristian; Hannah and Dylan go on a date — at a child’s birthday party — and they still manage to make the romantic most of it. Connor waits for Whitney, who he hit it off with at Chris and Krystal’s wedding, to show up. But she doesn’t. So he leaves. But then…she does. Will they find each other and connect before it’s too late? Meanwhile, Nicole is building up to say those three little but oh so big words. Will Clay say them back? And Tayshia and JPJ have some fun in the sun … and then things just get weird. Perhaps more weird for viewers than the two of them, but still.

And, of course, there’s a rose ceremony … where someone rejects a rose! Plus, more tears and shocking couple updates! —Gerrad Hall

The Real Housewives of Orange County

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. Bravo

Shannon has organized a retreat in Arizona for all the ladies … ALL of them … Vicki included. That means she and Kelly will be in the same place together. And while the trip is supposed to be a cleansing one, this sounds like a recipe for disaster. So Tamra and Shannon advise Kelly on how to deal with that situation, but she also has family problems she wants to resolve. Meanwhile Kelly, Shannon, and Tamra get some more insight into Braunwyn’s life thanks to her eccentric mother when they all have dinner. Plus, Emily’s friendship with Gina feels threatened as Gina continues to grow closer to Shannon, and making matters worse is Emily’s pressure on Gina to join the upcoming Vegas trip. —Gerrad Hall

