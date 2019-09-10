Watch the first trailer for Jason Momoa's new epic Apple series See

See type TV Show Network Apple Genre Sci-fi,

Drama

Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is back with an epic new post-apocalyptic drama series coming to Apple TV+.

Above is the first full trailer for See, a lavishly produced new show from writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games franchise).

See takes place thousands of years in the future after a virus has robbed people of their sense of sight. Momoa plays a warrior and leader named Baba Voss in a village where two children are born with the ability to see, setting off a chain of events where he must protect the key to humanity’s future. Alfre Woodard plays Paris, a priestess and advisor to Baba Voss.

The show is just one of the several new shows coming to Apple TV+, which launches Nov. 1. The new streaming service’s content slate also includes The Morning Show — starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell (check out EW’s exclusive photo gallery of The Morning Show cast and this week’s cover story going behind the scenes) — as well as the space race drama For All Mankind and Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson in Dickinson.

Related content: