Dr. Shaun Murphy will have his hands full with his love and work lives in The Good Doctor season 3.

EW is exclusively debuting a new trailer for the ABC medical drama’s third season, which previews some of the challenges coming Shaun’s way this year. Last time we checked in at St. Bonaventure, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) had just asked Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole) out on a date, and based on the promo, it seems their romance will continue beyond whatever happened on their night out. In fact, Carly has to tell one of Shaun’s co-workers to mind her own business when it comes to their relationship.

“Shaun and I don’t need you to run our relationship,” Carly sternly tells Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) in the video. “Butt out.”

Of course, this show is still set at a hospital and Shaun will have his fair share of difficult cases — one of which includes Scandal alum Joshua Malina, who guest-stars as a patient this season. Unfortunately, Shaun will also have to learn that he can’t save everyone, no matter how smart he is.

“He wants to believe things will work out,” says Dr. Lim (Christina Chang), the hospital’s new chief of surgery. “That’s why he’s a hero. Sometimes the hero loses. There’s nothing he can do to help.” Cut to an angry loved one threatening to report him to the medical board. Yikes!

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch the trailer above.

