Stephen King's The Institute getting a limited TV series adaptation

It was only a matter of time before someone snatched up the rights to adapt Stephen King’s latest novel, The Institute, and that someone is a duo.

As of Tuesday, not even a full 24 hours since The Institute hit store shelves, David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies and Jack Bender of Lost are announced to develop the story into a limited TV series for Spyglass Media Group.

The book is basically an X-Men situation, only if Charles Xavier murdered the parents of all his future mutant pupils before forcibly relocating them to his School for Gifted Youngsters. Luke Ellis, a boy with telekinesis, is one such youngster forced to the Institute, where a shady organization performs all sorts of tests on its supernaturally gifted kids… until they are no longer considered useful. Then their situation gets worse.

Broadway’s Tootsie star Santino Fontana narrates The Institute audiobook.

Kelley and Bender worked together previously on Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes, an adaptation of King’s Bill Hodges Trilogy. A third season premiered on Tuesday. Bender will now direct The Institute, the series, and both he and Kelley will executive produce.

The news comes shortly after It Chapter Two, Hollywood’s latest King-based movie, hit theaters. A movie adaptation of The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, the horror author’s 1999 novel, is also in development.

