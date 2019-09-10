Samantha Bee is going to need a bigger vote.

In this exclusive preview of the cold open of Wednesday’s episode of her show Full Frontal, the late-night host parodies an early scene from Jaws, in which the townspeople debate how to handle the man-eating shark.

In Bee’s version, though, President Trump is the shark and the townsfolk are debating how to beat him in the upcoming election. Bee dons her best faux facial hair in order to portray her version of Robert Shaw’s shark, er, president hunter, Quint.

“I’ll help all you poor bus jockeys bring down this here bloated porpoise, but it ain’t gonna be easy. This president will swallow you whole faster than a cheeseburger in the Oval Office,” Bee tells them. The Good Wife’s Josh Charles, who also stars in the clip, is dubious, telling her, “I think you’re overreacting. We’re talking about a president here, not a shark.”

“Trump ain’t so different from a shark: Neither one can read, neither can climb stairs, neither one is monogamous,” Bee responds, to which the people in the room agree she has a point.

For more, check out the hilarious clip above. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30 ET/PT on TBS.

