NCIS: New Orleans heads to New York City for first time in exclusive images

NCIS: New Orleans is about to become NCIS: New York!

EW has a sneak peek of the show’s first-ever trip to the Big Apple, where Pride (Scott Bakula) will follow a trail of DNA evidence from a 20-year-old cold case from his days at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department. Shanley Caswell will guest star as Laurel Pride, Pride’s daughter, who lives and works in New York.

“We had a great time filming in New York City,” says Christopher Silber, who co-runs the show with Jan Nash. “And we felt lucky to be able to tell a classic NCIS: New Orleans story showing our hero, Dwayne Pride, in these iconic locations.”

The New York episode airs Oct. 8.

The drama begins its sixth season on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on CBS. The first episode, dubbed “Judgement Call,” has Pride cutting his vacation short because Hannah (Necar Zadegan) is suspended for breaking protocol during a joint investigation.

