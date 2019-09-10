Duchess of Cambridge teams up with former Bake Off judge Mary Berry to open play garden

How’s this for a quintessential British moment?

On Tuesday, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, opened a “Back to Nature” play garden in Surrey, England with the help of a trailer-cart full of children and none other than national treasure and former The Great British Baking Show star Mary Berry — who is also an ambassador for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). The garden, which was inspired by a space the duchess helped design for the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, “celebrates the value of communities to our wellbeing” and aims to “encourage families and friends to have fun together in a natural environment,” according to Kensington Palace’s official Instagram.

The royal appearance was kept under wraps until Kate’s arrival accompanying the children, whom she invited along to the Back to Nature Festival in the hopes of encouraging them — and kids in general — to spend more time outdoors. The overall aim being to support a fundamental change in how society approaches childhood development. New features in the garden include a bouncing forest, where visitors can jump on trampolines surrounded by trees, as well as a living willow pod and two connected treehouses and slides.⁣

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

No news yet on whether the duchess and Berry enjoyed a lovely spot of afternoon tea once the festival had ended, but we sure like to imagine the day ending that way.

Related content: