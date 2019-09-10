Is Jennifer Lopez going to be the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performer?

Jennifer Lopez might be adding another accomplishment to her ever-growing list very soon.

The singer and movie star is reportedly in talks to be the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performer. While representatives for Lopez and the NFL did not respond to EW’s requests for comment, multiple outlets are reporting that the Hustlers star is close to a deal locking her in as the headlining act for next year’s big game in Miami.

Miami happens to be a city that Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, have close ties to, including a home, so her being the halftime performer for Super Bowl LIV makes a lot of sense. It would also cap quite the year for her, after getting engaged and generating Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Lopez appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where Ryan Seacrest tried to be sneaky and ask her if she was planning to at least be in Miami for the Super Bowl. “I don’t know!” she said. “I know everybody’s asking me, they’re starting to think that I’m telling people things, I’m not! I don’t know anything yet.” She then laughed when Seacrest brought up the rumor that she’ll be the halftime performer. “In theory, yes it would be [great to say yes to the offer],” Lopez added. “It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years and it would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”

Early Tuesday, while appearing on Hoda Kotb’s SiriusXM show, Lopez stoked rumors by smiling and laughing when asked if she was going to be this season’s Super Bowl halftime performer before simply repeating, “I don’t know,” to which Kotb replied, “That was not a no!”

“If they gave me that opportunity, I would take it and I would try to do something [special],” Lopez recently told E! News. She also joked that she would do one song with her Hustlers costar Cardi B if she landed the gig.

And in July, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight that having the Super Bowl in Miami means a lot to her and Rodriguez. “Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal, but we’ll see,” she said. “They make their own decisions over there.”

Previous Super Bowl halftime headliners include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Madonna, Prince, and Paul McCartney. Super Bowl LIV will take place Sunday, Feb. 2.

