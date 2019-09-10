Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

When Lisa Kudrow hikes with Kevin Nealon, the truth comes out.

The former Friends star is an upcoming guest on Saturday Night Live alum Nealon’s Hiking With Kevin YouTube web series, and EW has your exclusive first look at her episode, available this Thursday, where she gets real about her time on the iconic sitcom, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary later this month.

While on a hike, Nealon gets Kudrow to open up about playing Phoebe Buffay, and she reveals that she actually had a really hard time portraying the character, specifically in season 3. “I had played dumb girls [before],” Kudrow says, “but it wasn’t really me. I feel like, ‘Sh—, I tricked ’em at the audition. I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that’s how I got it,’ I think. So I had to work hard at being Phoebe. And then, like, third season in, I was struggling so much.”

Thankfully, her costar Matt LeBlanc had some great advice when she expressed her concerns.

“He went, ‘You’re her,'” remembers Kudrow, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for her work on season 4. “‘Relax. You got it. You’ve been doing this f—ing character for three years. You’re working too hard. That’s your problem: You don’t need to work as hard. Relax.’ And he was right!”

Image zoom NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Plus, check out Nealon’s reaction when Kudrow tells him that she hasn’t watched the show(!).

New episodes of Hiking With Kevin debut Thursdays on his YouTube channel.

