When it comes to the mystery at the heart of Dublin Murders, no one knows the whole truth.

In the official trailer for the new Starz series, which EW is debuting exclusively (above), we’re introduced to the chilling case and the detectives working on it — who are perhaps more connected to the investigation and have more at stake than they care to admit. EW can also exclusively reveal that the show will debut the first of its eight episodes on Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We think the ones who get away are blessed, lucky. But what if the killed are the lucky ones?” Detective Rob Reilly (Killian Scott) muses in the trailer.

“This isn’t for us, not this one,” his partner, Detective Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene, of Penny Dreadful), warns as a series of increasingly disturbing scenes flash on screen.

Based on Tana French’s novels The Likeness and In the Woods, the series in the early years of the new millennium, during the height of Ireland’s Celtic Tiger financial boom, and focuses on two seemingly unrelated murder investigations led by ambitious and charismatic detectives Reilly and Maddox.

“Rob is carrying around [a] trauma and we sort of begin to discover where that’s coming from, and it’s a significant trauma that manifests itself in his day-to-day life,” Scott teased to EW ahead of the trailer’s debut. “In many respects there’s just sort of a constant state of tension [with him].” He added that fans can expect a “cerebral, very tense thriller,” with plenty of misdirection to boot.

Dublin Murders also stars Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Endgame). The show is created by Sarah Phelps, who executive-produced alongside Euston Films’ Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos, as well as Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, Veritas Entertainment’s Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, and Saul Dibb, who also serves as lead director.

The series will air simultaneously on the Starz app, Starz On Demand, and Starz Play across Europe and Latin America.

