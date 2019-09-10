How much will it cost? Everything you need to know about Apple TV+

Fall TV The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

We finally have answers! After announcing back in March that Apple was joining the streaming service world with Apple TV+, Tuesday’s keynote gave more details about the service, which will be home to series including The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon, Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, and See starring Jason Momoa, and more.

Image zoom Hilary B Gayle/Apple TV+

Apple CEO Tim Cooke announced that the first set of shows — get details on them here — will be available beginning Nov. 1, with more shows being added to the Apple TV app every month. The first batch of series will be available in more than 100 countries at launch. As for how much the service will cost, a family subscription — read: you can share with family members — will be priced at $4.99 a month.

Additionally, starting on Tuesday, if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you will get one year of Apple TV+ included for free.

Related content: