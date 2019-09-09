What to Watch on Monday: We're one week away from possible proposals on Bachelor in Paradise

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Bachelor in Paradise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Dean is back, but not for long, as his only reason for returning it to ask Caelynn to leave with him. But she has Connor on the brain. Will she lead with her head or her heart? Plus, Chris and Katie have a make-or-break date; Demi is struggling with her own insecurities and getting jealous as Kristian flirts with other women; Blake tries to reignite what he had with an old flame, Kristina; and John Paul Jones and Tayshia go as King and Queen of the Paradise Prom, making them the envy of everyone else, and JPJ has a special surprise for his special lady. —Gerrad Hall
Lip Sync to the Rescue
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Last summer’s Lip Sync Challenge phenomenon saw police departments, firefighters, and other first responders nationwide lip-syncing to pop hits for (often surprisingly elaborate) viral videos. But only one can reign supreme – all in good fun, of course. CBS asked viewers to vote on their favorite Lip Sync Challenge entries, and now this one-hour special will unveil the Top 10, with a countdown hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. What’s more, viewers will vote for their ultimate favorite on Twitter during the broadcast, with the $100,000 grand prize winner announced live. Who said live TV viewing experiences would end with Game of Thrones?
The Hills: New Beginnings
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV
Season Finale
On this two-hour season finale, everyone heads to Santa Barbara for Heidi and Spencer’s vow renewal. But rather than the attention being on them, everyone is talking about Brody and Kaitlynn’s marriage … or, as rumors suggest, the lack thereof. So, Spencer being Spencer, he sits down with Brody to try to get to the bottom of it all — and Brody isn’t giving in (see the above clip). But the whispers create tension in Santa Barbara, and Brody and Kaitlynn aren’t having it. Meanwhile, Brandon’s new relationship might be over as quickly as it started. —Gerrad Hall
A Very Brady Renovation
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HGTV
Series Debut
It’s transformation time! In the new HGTV series, the 2,000 square-foot home in North Hollywood, Calif., that served as the exterior of the Brady Bunch house is converted into a 4,000-plus square-foot replica of the family’s original abode — which includes adding a whole new sublevel to the structure. Luckily, Christopher Knight (Peter), Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) are all back to help with the renovation. Plus, celeb guests will be stopping by to grab a hammer too — or to stand around and assess the space? Who can say. —Ruth Kinane
What Else to Watch
Syndicated
The Talk (season premiere) — CBS
Jeopardy (season premiere)
Streaming
My Life Is Murder — Acorn TV
9 p.m.
The Deuce (season premiere) — HBO
10 p.m.
Grand Hotel (season finale) — ABC
Lodge 49 — AMC
10:30 p.m.
One of a Kind (season premiere) — HGTV
*times are ET and subject to change
