Supernatural cast loves to dance in sneak peek of season 14 gag reel

By Samantha Highfill
September 09, 2019 at 02:45 PM EDT

Supernatural

The Winchesters might be worried about saving the world, like, all the time, but the cast members of Supernatural have other priorities — like perfecting their dance moves.

As much as Supernatural is known for telling the epic story of Sam and Dean Winchester and their battle against evil — and sometimes good — the series has also made a name for itself for its equally as epic gag reels. And ahead of the show’s fifteenth and final season, which will see the boys go up against God himself, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the season 14 gag reel, which features a number of familiar faces, from Samantha Smith’s Mary to Jim Beaver’s Bobby (2.0) and even Felicia Day’s Charlie (2.0).

The full gag reel will be released as part of Supernatural: The Complete Fourteenth Season, on DVD and Blu-ray Sept. 10. But for now, you can watch a clip above.

Supernatural returns on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

