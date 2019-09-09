Riverdale to be honored at GLSEN's 2019 Respect Awards

Riverdale type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama

The Riverdale High trophy case is about to get more crowded.

Riverdale‘s cast and producers will be honored with the Gamechanger Award at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Wilshire.

“We’ve watched the cast and producers of Riverdale create a show where LGBTQ characters fall in love, break up, get back together, and experience all the fun and challenges of high school,” said Eliza Byard, Executive Director of GLSEN. “It’s so powerful when LGBTQ young people can see their lives and experiences reflected on screen, and we look forward to honoring Riverdale with the GLSEN Gamechanger Award.”

This particular award is given to next generation artists who move the needle for the LGBTQ population. Previous Gamechanger recipients include Connor Franta, Yara Shahidi, and Zendaya.

This year’s Los Angeles Respect Awards co-chairs include Entertainment Weekly alum Dave Karger, Andrew Graham, Patrick Moran, and Chip Sullivan.

GLSEN works to provide to safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth and launched the Respect Awards in 2004 to celebrate those who provide strong role models for the LGBTQ community.

Riverdale, which airs Wednesday nights at 8pm on The CW, will return for its fourth season premiere on Oct. 9.

