Ready to head back to a time when Post Malone is “yet to be Malone’d”?

In a clip from The Tonight Show, rapper Post Malone and host Jimmy Fallon head to Medieval Times to get their joust on. Things start out pretty chill, with the guys donning Tudor-style outfits and enjoying some lovely roast chicken and potatoes (though Malone prefers mashed), then the queen stops by to greet them and Fallon is startled to discover she isn’t a fan of the Tonight Show. “We don’t have television in Medieval Times,” points out the monarch.

Then it’s time for some jousting! As the competitors lance up and take their places, the guys get their heckle on. “Boo, sir,” shouts Malone. “I’ve seen squires ride better than you.” Adds Fallon, “Medieval burn!” Growing tired of watching others perform, the two men decide to give jousting a go themselves, suiting up in armor and immediately walking into one another when they can’t see with their helmets on. “My ass is sweating,” Malone tells Fallon, before one of them calls the other a “lily-livered rat scallion.” As the men get on their horses, they break into a rendition of the Isley Brother’s “Shout” aptly changing the lyrics to, “You know you make me wanna joust.”

Of course, on first contact, the men tumble from their horses, but fear not! The camera then pans out and shows them chugging ale and munching on popcorn on the sidelines, revealing they were only ever providing voice over for the jousters. Nonetheless, Malone is knighted “Lord Post Malone” before they head back to modern times.

Watch the clip above.

