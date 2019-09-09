NBC shows welcome Kelly Clarkson to the fold with epic 'Since U Been Gone' Twitter thread

Image zoom Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson got her NBC talk show off to a promising start on Monday (assisted by the unceasingly charming Dwayne Johnson), and the network is clearly hoping she doesn’t “Breakaway” anytime soon.

In a true masterpiece of corporate synergy, a slew of NBC shows’ official Twitter accounts contributed to a thread, welcoming Clarkson to the network fold in spectacular fashion. Each tweet presents a line from Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone,” accompanied by a lyrically appropriate GIF. (NBC Entertainment’s own account kicked off the thread with a GIF from the Twitter-less Friends.)

It was cool, but it was all pretend pic.twitter.com/0J91BHMe0j — 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚎 (@theofficenbc) September 9, 2019

Since you been gone pic.twitter.com/rKEPG3kNDp — Manifest (@NBCManifest) September 9, 2019

You get the idea, though it’s worth going through the whole thread for some fun surprises. (Shows both currently running and off the air participated, incidentally.) The NBC Entertainment account also tweeted a good luck message, writing, “Does this thread give away how excited we are for the @KellyClarksonTV premiere today?!”

Click here to view the thread in its cascading entirety.

Related content: