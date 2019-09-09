Katey Sagal returning to 'The Conners' in big story line opposite John Goodman's Dan

Image zoom Eric McCandless via Getty Images

A familiar face will be returning to The Conners this fall — especially so for Married… With Children fans.

Katey Sagal will reprise her one-episode role on ABC’s Roseanne-less Roseanne spin-off. The actress appeared in a season 1 episode as Louise, an old high school friend of Dan (John Goodman) who had recently moved back to Lanford. Tending bar at Casa Bonita, Louise had a romantic eye on Dan, but the recent widower was not yet ready to move on.

Sagal’s Louise, who will now manage Casa Bonita, is slated to appear in 10 episodes, with her first appearance in the sitcom’s third episode.

“We’re taking it slow,” showrunner Bruce Helford told TV Line of Dan and Louise’s courtship. “She wants a relationship. She wants romance. She is not giving up. But Dan is still having difficulty. He’s struggling with whether he’d be betraying [Roseanne] if he does move toward someone else. And can he ever find that feeling with anybody else?”

The Conners will be returning for season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with a 19-episode order. Like Roseanne, the show follows the eponymous working-class family and their daily struggles in suburban Illinois. Along with Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman all reprise their roles from the original series.

Among a plethora of TV roles, Sagal is known for playing Peg Bundy, another iconic TV housewife, on Married… With Children, as well as Gemma Teller Morrow on FX’s Sons of Anarchy (which earned her a Golden Globe in 2011). She also voiced Leela on Matt Groening’s animated sci-fi comedy Futurama.

