Jon Favreau plans to direct a Mandalorian season 2 episode himself

Jon Favreau might be getting into the director’s chair for The Mandalorian.

While the Disney+ Star Wars drama series has yet to be renewed for season 2, showrunner Favreau has already been working on the scripts for another round and even expects to direct an episode himself.

“We’re working on season 2, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” said the Iron Man and Jungle Book director. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

The second season isn’t yet announced or confirmed by Disney+ or Lucasfilm, let alone a director’s list, so keep in mind this is all tentative (but tentatively quite exciting).

Image zoom Lucasfilm

Season 1 of the upcoming Nov. 12 series starring Pedro Pascal as a lone Outer Rim bounty hunter has another famed Marvel director, Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok), helming the show’s first season finale (in addition to voicing the lethal droid IG-11). Other S1 directors include The Clone Wars mastermind Dave Filoni diving into live-action for the first time by directing two episodes.

For Filoni, shooting real live actors was a unique experience for the 15-year Lucasfilm veteran, who has arguably told more Star Wars stories than anybody else given his work across multiple animated shows. “Having a character you wrote walk up and talk to you in full costume on a set that you imagined that was a wonderful thing,” Filoni says.

There are also episodes directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates).

