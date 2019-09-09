Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

It’s time to up your Thanksgiving game by celebrating a very Friends-themed “Friendsgiving!”

EW can exclusively reveal that during this upcoming holiday season, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is giving Friends superfans the chance to get even more up close and personal with the iconic comedy, right in time for its 25th anniversary. “Friendsgiving at the Studio” will include a special Friends-focused 90-minute tour through the Studio backlot highlighting some of the show’s iconic filming locations, including Stage 24 (now known as the Friends Stage), the Central Park set where Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) went jogging, and the Central Perk coffeehouse set featuring the perfect photo op on the original orange couch. Plus, fans will also get the chance to test their Friends knowledge with trivia on the tour cart (with the chance to win exclusive prizes), see authentic costumes worn by the cast, and join in a sing-along of “Smelly Cat” and other fan-favorite songs in the same spot Phoebe performed on the show.

And here’s where it gets even cooler: the iconic fountain from the opening credits is being moved from its current location at the Warner Bros. Ranch facility to the main lot, and “Friendsgiving” guests will be the first fans to get the chance to grab a colorful umbrella and recreate the Friends opening credits sequence, dancing in front of the original, never-before-displayed fountain. Could that be any more awesome?

It can, actually, because after guests work up an appetite on the tour, they will get a meal made by a private chef (wait, is Monica Geller real?!) at the studio’s Commissary Fine Dining room where the cast often ate while the show was filming. The holiday-themed meal will include turkey, ham, as well as vegan/gluten-free options with all the fixings. Plus, mixologists will also be serving themed drinks, beer, and wine for purchase.

So how can you make sure you take part in this once-in-a-lifetime fan experience? Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 5 online for $139 per person (price includes holiday meal, Friends-themed tour, photo ops at various location on the backlot, trivia, and so much more). “Friendsgiving” will take place Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 29-30 at 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., so mark your calendars accordingly!

