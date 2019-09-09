Deadliest Catch has a deadly problem in exclusive season finale preview

Deadliest Catch type TV Show Network Discovery Channel Genre Reality

Naturally, Deadliest Catch has a deadly finale planned for Sept. 10.

In the season 15 ender, the men of the Cornelia Marie discover a whole lot of dead crabs in the tank — and someone’s about to take the fall, as seen in EW’s exclusive preview above.

Apparently, dead snow crabs, or opies, release a toxin that kills the crabs around them. But it’s the way the opies were handled that created the massacre in the first place.

“Every f—ing crab I pulled out of [the tank] had a broken something or other on it, from rough handling,” co-captain Casey McManus tells the crew. “Ripped off claws, ripped off legs, broken legs, broken backs! You need to quit f—ing mishandling crab.”

Deadliest Catch is up for threes Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Show, at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Deadliest Catch finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery. Watch the clip above for a preview.

