The next installment of Dirty John has found its story and leads.

USA, the new home of the series after moving from Bravo, announced that Amanda Peet (The Romanoffs) and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) will star in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.

Peet will play Broderick, a Southern California wife who murders her husband Dan (Slater) and his mistress-turned-wife Linda in 1989. True crime (and Lifetime) fans may recognize that Broderick’s story had previously been adapted into two TV movies starring Meredith Baxter and Stephen Collins.

“The first season of Dirty John was a story of twisted love and coercive control — and both these insidious elements are also present in and integral to the story of Betty Broderick, whom I have wanted to write about since I became a writer,” said series creator Alexandra Cunningham in a statement. “I can’t wait to see Amanda and Christian bring it to life.”

Dirty John‘s previous season was based on the popular podcast and starred Connie Britton as a woman manipulated by a con artist, played by Eric Bana.

