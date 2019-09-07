RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Las Vegas residency show coming in 2020

Image zoom VH1

Come on, Las Vegas! Let’s get Strippening!

RuPaul announced Saturday at the DragCon NYC convention that the creative team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race will bring some of the Emmy-winning reality competition series’ brightest stars to Sin City for a permanent residency show next year at the Flamingo resort.

Seven queens — including season 10 champion Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O’Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel, and reigning victor Yvie Oddly — are set to lead the show’s revolving cast, which will perform at 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning in January 2020.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is an immersive, interactive thrill-ride for everyone who loves to laugh, dance and sing-along when a fabulous drag queen shakes her padded ass on stage,” RuPaul said of the show, which will feature comedy, fashion eleganza, singing, and complex dance numbers among other twists to be revealed in the near future.

RuPaul directed the show alongside choreographer Jamal Sims (Aladdin, Step Up, When The Beat Drops), who previously worked with Mama Ru on his Sahara Hotel show in 1994, while World of Wonder (the same creative team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Voss Events produced. In addition to RuPaul’s signature classics appearing among the show’s score, original music for the revue was written by RuPaul as well as World of Wonder’s Tom Campbell and composer/recording artist Leland.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! tickets (starting at $49) go on sale here starting Friday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET, with presale tickets available on the official site starting Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET (Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will also have early access to tickets on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET).

