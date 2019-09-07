Thirsty for Fleabag's hot priest? Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott hand out drinks to fans

Image zoom Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

Fleabag type TV Show Network Amazon Genre Comedy,

Drama

Are you still thirsty for Fleabag‘s hot priest? You’re not alone.

It’s been months since season 2 of Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s critically beloved dramedy left fans on the saddest ending for Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) and The Priest (Andrew Scott) — who has since been dubbed “hot priest” by fans everywhere. And with no more episodes on the way to resolve that heartbreaking ending, we’re not sure we’ll ever get over the way things were left for these star-crossed lovers.

That’s why Waller-Bridge and Scott are here to help soothe the heartache as much as they can with some gin and tonics for a few lucky fans gathered outside the West End production of Waller-Bridge’s solo Fleabag play at Wyndham’s Theatre in London early Saturday.

They can’t quench everyone’s thirst for the hot priest, but at least they’re doing what they can for everyone in line outside the theater!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hot Priest giving out gin in a tin outside the Fleabag theatre is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/utA7liKbVn — scouserachel (@scouserachel) September 7, 2019

Honestly the biggest tragedy is that we can’t all be there to graciously accept gin in a tin from a smiling hot priest. Those lucky people in line are living out every Fleabag fan’s fantasy right now. Hope they’re enjoying it!

Related content: