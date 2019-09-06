What to Watch this weekend: Logan Roy meets his match on Succession

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

The Spy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Netflix’s limited series sees Sacha Baron Cohen in a completely different kind of role than we’re used to seeing from the outrageous comedian (Who is America?, Borat), as he portrays real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen. Written and directed by Gideon Raff (Homeland, Prisoners of War), the six-episode series is set in the 1960s and follows the Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent as he goes deep undercover inside Syria. The dangerous, years-long mission spying for Mossad pushes Eli to the brink as he finds himself excelling at his double life to the point that it’s hard to leave it behind and return to his authentic identity. But it’s not all easy schmoozing with rich (and dangerous) folks as Eli admits to having nightmares that belong to his assumed persona and struggles to shrug off the sneaky alter ego. —Ruth Kinane



EW critic Kristen Baldwin gives The Spy a B grade in her review.

Related content:

The Fanatic

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Digital/VOD

In this Fred Durst-directed thriller, John Travolta plays Moose, a Los Angeles-dwelling film fan whose obsession with Hunter Dunbar, a horror movie actor played by Devon Sawa, takes a tragic turn. “Moose is a true fan of his favorite artist, and he has a simple quest in life, and that is to collect memorabilia from his favorite artist,” says Travolta. “If he can’t, he gets upset, and because of that he gets in trouble. But his timing is so bad with this particular movie star that he’s obsessed with — because the movie star is having a tremendous amount of trouble in life and [regards] Moose as a complete enemy of his survival.”

The star of Saturday Night Fever and the lead singer from Limp Bizkit don’t seem the most obvious of creative collaborators. How did Travolta come onboard the project? “I had met Fred maybe 15 years ago,” says the actor. “He called me one day and said, ‘John, I wrote something. I just want you to give it a read, and see how you feel about playing this kind of character in this kind of movie.’ And I loved it.”

In the film, Travolta sports a highly unusual haircut, somewhere between a mullet and a monk’s tonsure. “Fred said, ‘What about a mullet?’” recalls the actor. “I said, ‘Hmm, I don’t know.’ And he said, ‘You know, there are different kinds of mullets. They’re not all what you think. I told him, ‘Let me take a look.’ So, I went online, and I went through 150 versions, and finally — Bam! — I found one, with a guy with spectacles, and I went, ‘Oh my gosh, that is Moose!’” —Clark Collis

Related content:

Dateline

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

As part of NBC’s “Justice for All” series, network anchor Lester Holt spends to nights locked up and embedded in Louisiana State Penitentiary, a.k.a. Angola, the nation’s largest maximum-security prison, which sits on a former slave plantation. Holt will report from inside about how inmates live, and he’ll and follow three “Juvenile Lifers” as they face parole and learn their fates. During the hour, Holt will take a closer look at the criminal justice system and the various issues surrounding it, and he speaks with the family of victim to get their perspective. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Late Night — Amazon Prime Video

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (series debut) — Netflix

Elite (season premiere) — Netflix

The Great British Baking Show — Netflix

Hip-Hop Evolution (season premiere) — Netflix

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father — Netflix

Into the Dark — Hulu

Titans (season finale) — DC Universe

10 p.m.

The UnXplained (season finale) — History

Couples Therapy (docuseries debut) — Showtime

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (season finale) — HBO

SATURDAY

Image zoom CBS via Getty Images

Bob Newhart marathon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 1 p.m. on Decades

To celebrate his 90th birthday, Decades will air a weekend binge of Bob Newhart’s most celebrated primetime series — The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, and Bob — with an 82-episode marathon starting Saturday and ending Monday morning. The special event will also include interviews from The Dick Cavett Show. “In the year 2022, The Bob Newhart Show will have been on the air for 50 years, either on its original run or in syndication,” said series star Bob Newhart in a press release. “This is longevity I never expected.” —Gerrad Hall

Related content:



What Else to Watch

1/1:30 p.m.

Addiction Unplugged (back-to-back episodes) — A&E

9 p.m.

Restaurant Impossible (season finale) — Food Network

SUNDAY

Image zoom CBS via Getty Images

The Best of Rhoda

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 5 p.m. on MeTV

Valerie Harper brought Rhoda Morgenstern to life for nearly a decade and across two sitcoms, earning the brash, wisecracking New York native a treasured place in pop culture history. Now, as a tribute to the actress, who died last week after a years-long battle with cancer, MeTV is providing viewers with a special Harper showcase. The network will air a selection of Rhoda-centric episodes from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, including “Rhoda the Beautiful” (in which Rhoda enters a beauty contest), “Is a Friend in Need” (Rhoda loses her job), and “Where There’s Smoke, There’s Rhoda” (Mary and Rhoda become roommates), and concluding with the two-part wedding episode of MTM spin-off Rhoda. Love will undoubtedly be all around. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

If there is one thing HBO’s Succession has proven in its short time on television, it’s that it knows how to make the most of a whole episode set at whatever rustic compound the Roy family finds themselves trapped at any given week. In this week’s episode, Logan (Brian Cox) meets his match in the Pierce family matriarch played by Cherry Jones. As the two hash out a merger, the Roy children interact with their Pierce family foils who prefer Shakespeare over Machiavelli. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

What Else to Watch



11 a.m.

Girl Meets Farm (season premiere) — Food Network

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Power — Starz

Serengeti (season finale) — Discovery

9 p.m.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season premiere) — E!

Worst Cook in America (“A Very Brady Brunch”) — Food Network

10 p.m.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change