The Purge season 2 trailer asks if what happens on Purge night stays on Purge night

The second season of the small-screen version of The Purge premieres Oct. 15 on USA Network, with a new cast and a rather different premise — and EW has an exclusive look at the trailer.

This time around, the show explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge.

Season 2 of the series, once again set in a world where one night a year virtually all illegal acts are decriminalized, stars Derek Luke as an accomplished professional named Marcus Moore; Max Martini as the heist-planning Ryan Grant; Paola Nuñez as Esme Carmona, a top employee at a government surveillance center; and Joel Allen as a fraternity member named Ben. The cast also includes Rochelle Aytes as Marcus’s wife, Michelle, and Danika Yarosh as Kelen, the college student girlfriend of Allen’s character.

The Purge season 2 is executive-produced by James DeMonaco, the franchise’s creator and director of the first three Purge movies. Watch new the trailer above and check out the season 2 key art, below.

Image zoom USA Network

