The Rise of Skywalker star joins The End of the F***ing World season 2 — see the first photos

Image zoom Robert Chiltern/Clerkenwell Films (2)

“F— it, here we go again.”

And just like that, actress Jessica Barden joined in the first-look reveal for The End of the F***ing World season 2, and a Star Wars star is coming along for the ride.

Naomi Ackie, who plays new character Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, appears in two new photos as Bonnie. The character is described as “an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.”

“The End of the F***ing World is back for series 2 and I’m joining the F***king cast,” Ackie wrote in a post on Instagram.

Barden returns as Alyssa, sort of like the Bonnie of this show’s darkly comic Bonnie & Clyde duo, and it looks like she’s now working as a waitress (or, more likely, hiding out as a waitress) since the cliffhanger finale to season 1.

Premiering in October 2017, The End of the F***ing World became an overnight success on Netflix. Alew Lawther starred as James, a teen convinced he’s a psychopath-in-the-making. Deciding it’s time to graduate from killing animals to killing people, he sets Alyssa, one of his classmates, as his first victim. But the show, fueled by its deadpan humor, quickly turns into a road-trip adventure as they set out to find Alyssa’s absentee father, fall in love, and run from the cops.

The final scene of season 1 sees police tracking them down and firing a shot at a fleeing James before it cuts to black. Some critics (including one of EW’s own) argued the show should exist as a limited series, but Netflix green lit the phenomenon for another season. With Charles Forsman’s comic book series serving as inspiration for season 1, it’ll be interesting to see where the show takes us next.

“I guess I kind of want to know what happens as well, right? Just as much as anybody else does. So, for me, it’s just about that,” showrunner Jonathan Entwistle told EW in 2018 of a potential second run. “If there’s a continuing story there, then we’ll carry it on and I think that [the characters] James and Alyssa are just so amazing that it’d be very interesting to see if or what happens next. So, I guess it’s kind of open — and it’s not necessarily up to me, either.”

The End of the F***ing World season 2 will premiere on Netflix this November, but a more specific date is still under wraps.

