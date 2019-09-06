Meredith carries out community service in the first Grey's Anatomy season 16 trailer

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

Lucky for Meredith Grey, she looks good in orange!

On Friday, ABC posted a teaser for the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy on social media and it really couldn’t be anymore suspenseful!

After breaking the law last season, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is engaging in a little community service — though it’s certainly not voluntary, like she tries to pass off as to a friend who drives by and spots her. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the next beat in the trailer sees Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) announcing to the stuff that “due to criminal activity, Meredith Grey, Alex Karev, and Richard Webber no longer work here.” Uh-oh!

And that’s not all! Remember in the season finale, when Jackson (Jesse Williams) took a walk in the fog and apparently just vanished into thin air, leaving Maggie (Kelly McCreary) scared and alone and searching for him? Well, he might have wandered off toward death! In the teaser, we see Maggie point the paramedics in his direction, but are left in suspense as to what his status is — luckily he’s pals with literally all the world’s best surgeons, eh?

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Check out the teaser above.

