A familiar face from the Old West will be in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

EW has learned that Johnathon Schaech (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Now Apocalypse) is returning as Jonah Hex for the Arrowverse’s forthcoming crossover. At this point, there aren’t any details on how his DC Comics gunslinger will fit into the epic five-hour event, which includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.

Schaech debuted as the disfigured Civil War veteran-turned-bounty hunter in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s first season when the titular band of time travelers visited Salvation, Dakota, in 1871. The Legends crossed paths with the gruff hero again (read: saved him from execution) in season 2’s 1874-set outing “Outlaw Country,” and Jonah, in turn, assisted the team in the Beebo-tastic season 3 finale. Jonah’s appearance in the crossover isn’t entirely surprising because in the comic upon which the crossover is based, heroes and villains from across time start appearing on Earth-1 as what remains of the multiverse starts collapsing.

The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is shaping up to be quite the affair. Here’s a quick rundown of who else will be in the big tale: LaMonica Garrett (The Monitor and Anti-Monitor), Jon Cryer (as Lex Luthor), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Kevin Conroy (Future Bruce Wayne), Burt Ward, and characters from The CW’s Black Lightning. Furthermore, Legends‘ star Brandon Routh will play the Kingdom Come version of Superman.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and concludes with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

