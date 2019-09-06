Fear The Walking Dead flashback shows the moment Logan turned bad

If you’ve been watching Fear the Walking Dead this season, you have most likely come to the conclusion that the new character of Logan is kind of a bastard. He started by stealing our heroes’ factory, and has continued to threaten them at every turn in the hopes of gaining access to their oil field. DAMN YOU, LOGAN!

But at the start of Sunday’s upcoming episode of Fear, “Leave What You Don’t,” we will see a very different side of Matt Frewer’s character. The episode begins with a flashback to pre-bastard-era Logan, when he was still dropping off boxes with Polar Bear. When a distress call comes in from someone needing help, the season 5 villain jumps — and runs — into action.

But what he finds scars him. And then an introduction to a mysterious newcomer named Ginny will change everything. We can’t tell you much more than that, but rest assured the circumstances of Logan’s metamorphosis may be directly related to one of the good guys, and that this will not be the last we see of Ginny.

To see our exclusive sneak peek at Logan’s turn to the dark side for yourself, watch the video at the top of the post. And then check out Fear the Walking Dead Sunday night on AMC to see how the rest of the critical episode unfolds.

