Darren Criss is headed back to the House of Murphy.

The actor announced Friday that he will star in and executive produce Hollywood, a new limited series from creator Ryan Murphy set to be released on Netflix in May 2020. “Honored to say that I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s King of Television,” Criss wrote in an Instagram post.

The former Glee star shared that the series is a “young and optimistic” period piece, and Murphy first approached him with the idea during a dinner late last year. “We landed on the idea of a series covering several narratives from 1940s Hollywood. We both left that evening feeling super excited about its potential,” Criss explained, adding, “Two days later Netflix bought it. Not only is that a testament to the magic of Ryan Murphy, it’s a reminder of the kind of thing that can only happen in Hollywood…literally.”

In addition to Glee, Criss and Murphy previously collaborated on American Horror Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the latter of which earned Criss an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Murphy previously discussed Hollywood in a Time magazine cover story, where he revealed that musical theater legend Patti LuPone would also star in the series, which will also feature Holland Taylor. Murphy also told Time the show is a “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.”

