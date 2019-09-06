Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Chris March, a veteran of Project Runway and his Mad Fashion Bravo TV series, has died, a source confirms to EW.

Per TMZ, March died Thursday from a heart attack, though he had been struggling with an onslaught of medical issues stemming from a 2017 accident in his home.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen addressed March’s death in a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo from the designer’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

“This is how I’m going to remember Chris March, dressed as Lisa Vanderpump as I wear a Giggy costume he made for one of our first Halloween specials,” Cohen wrote. “He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight,” the producer and talk-show host added.

In an email to EW, a Bravo spokesperson stated, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Chris March’s passing. He was a favorite among Bravo fans and the fashion community. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. He will truly be missed.”

March suffered a fall in his home in June 2017 that left him in a coma and resulted in other medical issues. This past March, he offered an update on his condition on his GoFundMe page, set up to help ease the financial burden from consistent medical treatment.

“I have recently run into several setbacks in my recovery, the biggest one being that my medical insurance went up over 500 percent at the beginning of 2019,” he said in a message shared via friend Nelson Caraballo. “I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement. Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times. I have tried my best to make strides. There is a long road of physical therapy ahead of me.”

March appeared in season 4 of Project Runway, on which he famously featured human hair in his couture pieces. Following the reality competition show, he designed looks for Madonna, Prince, Cirque du Soleil, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and Meryl Streep.

In 2011, he developed and starred in Mad Fashion, which followed his design work with celebrity clientele, including Jennifer Coolidge and Chrissy Teigen. The show ran for 10 episodes. March later appeared on season 4 of Project Runway All-Stars in 2015.

This article has been updated with a statement from Bravo.

