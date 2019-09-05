What to Watch on Thursday: It's Double Eviction Night on Big Brother

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Big Brother
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m on CBS
It’s Double Eviction Night, which means a full week of Big Brother all over the course of an hour. And with Michie ineligible to play in this week’s Head of Household competition, will the remaining houseguests use the chaos of this super-speed night to get the power player out of the house? —Patrick Gomez
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Escape the Night (season finale) — YouTube
Why Women Kill — CBS All Access
10 p.m.
Activate: The Global Citizen Movement (docuseries debut) — National Geographic
11 p.m.
No One Saw a Thing (season finale) — Sundance TV
The Flay List — Food Network
*times are ET and subject to change
