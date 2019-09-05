What to Watch on Thursday: It's Double Eviction Night on Big Brother

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Big Brother

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m on CBS

It’s Double Eviction Night, which means a full week of Big Brother all over the course of an hour. And with Michie ineligible to play in this week’s Head of Household competition, will the remaining houseguests use the chaos of this super-speed night to get the power player out of the house? —Patrick Gomez

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Escape the Night (season finale) — YouTube

Why Women Kill — CBS All Access

10 p.m.

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement (docuseries debut) — National Geographic

11 p.m.

No One Saw a Thing (season finale) — Sundance TV

The Flay List — Food Network

*times are ET and subject to change