Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 2 trailer gets explosive for John Krasinski

Things are about to get explosive for Jack Ryan (John Krasinski).

Amazon Prime Video just released an all-new trailer for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 2, and the CIA Officer is back, this time tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

And based on the new footage, Jack’s investigation is going to put him directly in the line of fire (and jumping off a building?!). The stakes have never been higher.

Season 2 also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann, and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

If the new trailer got you excited for new episodes, mark your calendars now: Amazon Prime Video has announced a Friday, Nov. 1 premiere date for season 2 of the action-thriller. That gives you just enough time to rewatch season 1 or finally finish that binge you’ve been meaning to get to for months! In the meantime, check out the new season 2 trailer above now.

