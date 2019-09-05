The Masked Singer season 2 taps Anthony Anderson, Triumph, and more as guest judges

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

We’re currently careening towards The Masked Singer‘s season 2’s two-hour premiere later this month, and Fox is lining up some enthusiastic guest judges.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog are two of the new faces joining the judges table when the celebrity reality competition series returns Wednesday, Sep. 25. Joel McHale, who previously appeared on season 1, also returns.

Image zoom FOX

Hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer, based on a South Korean show, premiered earlier this year and became a fast hit for American viewers. The concept involves celebrities, disguising themselves in elaborate costumes and masking their speaking voices, performing songs on stage. The listening panel of judges—including Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — try to guess who is who, while a studio audiences votes for the best singers until the competitors are whittled down to one.

T-Pain, who won the season 1 competition as the one-eyed Monster, was previously announced to return for season 2 in a guest judging capacity.

Image zoom FOX

Before season 2 kicks off, Fox will air (and simulcast on the show’s Twitter account) an hourlong Super Sneak Peek TV special on Sunday, Sep. 15.

Cannon and the panelists will reflect on the show’s impact, while the special will also feature a special appearance by T-Pain, the announcement of the season 2 characters, and some decoding of the first clues of the celebrity singers.

Related content: