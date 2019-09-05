Comic-Con 2019
The Boys season 2 taps Timeless vets Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit for new roles

By Nick Romano
September 05, 2019 at 02:11 PM EDT
The Boys (TV Series)

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is tapping into his old Timeless contacts for season 2 casting.

Actors Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit are confirmed to star in recurring roles on the R-rated drama series based on the graphic comics by Garther Ennis and Darick Robertson, EW has learned.

Kripke once told EW he likes to write a season finale as a pilot for the following season, so many of the threads left dangling will be picked up again come season 2. The character descriptions for these two new players offer some additional clues.

Visnjic will play Alistair Adana, the head of a mysterious church, while Doumit will play Victoria Neuman, a wunderkind congresswoman. They don’t appear to be based on characters from the comics, but that doesn’t mean their inspirations don’t stem from the source material.

The Boys season 1 introduced a world where The Seven, led by the sociopathic Homelander, is a corrupt super-group run by an equally corrupt PR agency, Vought. The Boys, led by Karl Urban‘s Billy Butcher, were the ex-government vigilantes fighting to keep these superhumans in check.

A major narrative subplot from season 1 saw Vought trying to get their heroes into the military. A new development made that more than possible. Could Victoria play a role in this regard? As for the religious implications of Alistair, season 1 also saw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) taking Hughie (Jack Quaid) to a Christian convention, playing into the notion that superheroes are seen as anointed by God. (With the discovery of Compound V, we know that’s not true at all.)

EW also confirmed that Malcolm Barrett will return as Seth Reed, an executive in the Vought Marketing department who revealed a very intimate encounter he had with a Supe during a group therapy session.

New episodes are already filming after getting an official renewal during San Diego Comic-Con.

Prior to the new casting, we knew Aya Cash of You’re the Worst would be playing comic book character Stormfront; Giancarlo Esposito will return as the elusive head of Vought Mr. Edgar, Kripke is hoping for an expansion to executive producer Seth Rogen‘s cameo to star in a superhero-movie-within-a-superhero-TV-show, and Terror (Billy’s dog from the comics) will feature in a standout episode.

Deadline was the first to report the new casting.

