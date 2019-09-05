It's Robin vs. Robin in exclusive Titans season 2 premiere clip

The season 2 premiere of Titans will offer up an answer to a very comic book-y question: Which Robin would win in a fight, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) or Jason Todd (Curran Walters)?

In this exclusive clip from the dark DC Universe drama’s season opener, the former (Dick) and current (Jason) Boy Wonders’ go head-to-head in the destroyed Batcave. Their fight isn’t entirely surprising given the competitive dynamic they had in season 1; Dick felt Batman/Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen in season 2) replaced him, and Jason wanted to prove that he was just as capable as his predecessor.

“You think you’re better than me? You think you can take my place?” Dick snarls at Jason as he’s busy pummeling him in the scene. “You can be Robin after I’m dead!”

Watch the clip above to see how Jason responds — but also take what’s shown with a grain of salt since there are a couple of odd details (for one, Dick torched and discarded his Robin suit in season 1, so where did he get this new one?).

Titans‘ second season picks up where the final left-off — with Rachel’s (Teagan Croft) demonic father Trigon (Seamus Dever), who successfully lured Dick to the dark side, trying to convert the rest of her friends. Once that cliffhanger is resolved, the season moves on to focus on the reformed Titans, which grows to include Jason (!), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dove (Minka Kelly), and Donna Troy/Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie). As Dick adjusts to leading the team, he’ll also work on his relationship with Bruce.

“We channel [Dick’s] identity crisis [from season 1] more into his relationship with Bruce Wayne and how that relationship is evolving from father-son, to rebellious son and estranged father, into more of a relationship of equals,” showrunner Greg Walker recently told EW. “I’m excited about the Bruce-Dick relationship. Bruce Wayne is really good at being Batman. He’s not very good at being Bruce Wayne. I like writing this flawed man who’s trying to make sense of the relationships in his life, primarily, and the most important one, with Dick Grayson.”

Titans returns Friday, Sept. 6 on DC Universe. New episodes debut weekly.

