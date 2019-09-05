Watch a joyful teaser for the Queer Eye: We're In Japan special

Image zoom Bruce Yamakawa/Netflix

Queer Eye type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Reality

The Queer Eye gang is going international with a four-episode special titled We’re In Japan.

Now Netflix has released the first look at the special, which hits the streaming service Nov. 1, and it’s pure joy as one would expect.

With We’re in Japan, the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), and Tan France (fashion) — bring their expertise to Tokyo to make-better four heroes while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture firsthand. The quintet will be working with model and actress Kiko Mizuhara in each episode as their guide, and comedian Naomi Watanabe will serve as a special guest as well.

The special episodes follow Queer Eye’s fourth season, which debuted on Netflix in July. The hit show has already been renewed for a Philadelphia-set fifth season, which is slated to premiere in 2020.

Watch the teaser for the Queer Eye special below.

#QueerEye: We're In Japan, a four episode special, premieres November 1 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/IyBiciwSWN — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 5, 2019

