Kelly Clarkson, queen of covers, sings '9 to 5' in promo for new talk show

Kelly Clarkson has yet to find a song cover she couldn’t slay.

In anticipation of the premiere of her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the inaugural American Idol winner has released a promo of her singing country legend Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

More music video than commercial, the clip finds Clarkson strutting around town and trying her hand at occupations like mechanic, server, construction worker, firefighter, and police officer, while surrounded by other working women. The video is billed as the first minute of her daytime talk show’s premiere.

It was also revealed recently that, since comedian Kevin Hart had a traumatic car crash in Malibu this past weekend, his pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson left his honeymoon early to fill in for Hart as the first guest on Clarkson’s show.

Watch the video above, and see The Kelly Clarkson Show when it premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Check your local listings to find out where to watch.

