What to Watch on Wednesday: The wedding of the century on the Younger season finale

Big Brother
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m on CBS
With only seven Houseguests left, Michie is in control — will one of his nominees save themselves with the Veto, or will his target go home? And how does that set the stage for Thursday’s Double Eviction Night?! —Patrick Gomez
Younger
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m on TVLand
Season Finale
It’s the wedding we’ve all been waiting for: the union of everyone’s favorite, statement-necklace-wearing diva, Diana (Miriam Shor) and lovable plumber Enzo (Chris Tardio), but first, some drama — natch. With Kelsey’s (Hilary Duff) demotion still stinging, the former publisher starts to consider new opportunities where she can be the boss again, and after dealing with a far from aesthetically pleasing ice sculpture, the whole gang gets into its wedding best to see Diana walk down the aisle…but let’s just say a revelation or two on the dance floor threaten the smooth running of the reception. —Ruth Kinane
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (docuseries debut) — Hulu
Four Weddings and a Funeral — Hulu
8 p.m.
America’s Got Talent (live results) — NBC
9 p.m.
BH90210 — Fox
Dog’s Most Wanted (series debut) — WGN
The Real Housewives of Dallas (season premiere) — Bravo
Queen Sugar — OWN
*times are ET and subject to change
