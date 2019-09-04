What to Watch on Wednesday: The wedding of the century on the Younger season finale

Image zoom

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m on CBS

With only seven Houseguests left, Michie is in control — will one of his nominees save themselves with the Veto, or will his target go home? And how does that set the stage for Thursday’s Double Eviction Night?! —Patrick Gomez

Younger

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m on TVLand

Season Finale

It’s the wedding we’ve all been waiting for: the union of everyone’s favorite, statement-necklace-wearing diva, Diana (Miriam Shor) and lovable plumber Enzo (Chris Tardio), but first, some drama — natch. With Kelsey’s (Hilary Duff) demotion still stinging, the former publisher starts to consider new opportunities where she can be the boss again, and after dealing with a far from aesthetically pleasing ice sculpture, the whole gang gets into its wedding best to see Diana walk down the aisle…but let’s just say a revelation or two on the dance floor threaten the smooth running of the reception. —Ruth Kinane

What Else to Watch

